Man Animal Conflict: Leopard Injures Man Going For Defecation In MP Village

Representational Image | PTI

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard attacked a villager near Besla village, located in the Rampura police station area when the victim, a resident of Junapani Tola, was going for defecation on Wednesday morning.

The victim, who was identified as Dhanna Lal, sustained serious injuries in the surprise attack but managed to free himself from the leopard's claws and ran away to save his life. His cries for help attracted nearby villagers, who quickly arrived at the scene and chased the leopard away.

The injured Dhanna Lal was promptly taken to the Rampura government hospital by his family and fellow villagers, where he received first-aid treatment.

This incident has reignited fears in the area, as leopards have previously preyed on cattle in the vicinity. Just three days ago, a leopard was spotted on Gandhi Sagar Road near Rawli Kudi village, causing a temporary halt in traffic for two-wheeler drivers and prompting warnings for passers-by to be cautious.

Villagers have repeatedly informed the forest department about the leopard sightings and attacks, but claim that no significant action has been taken. The current situation has left many residents afraid to venture alone into the forests or fields, as the threat of another leopard attack looms large.

Local sources suggest that the severe heat may be driving the leopard into populated areas in search of water and food, which it finds in the water sources and small animals of the rural fields.

Villagers are urgently demanding that the forest department capture and relocate the leopard to a distant forest area to restore safety and peace in their community.

Responding to the incident, SDOP of the forest department, RP Parmar, stated that they had received information about the attack and that the injured person had been treated. He assured that a plan would be formulated by the evening in consultation with senior officials to address the leopard's presence. The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary team is also actively searching for the leopard to prevent further incidents.