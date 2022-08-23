Malhargarh: Garlic glut, price crash leaves farmers in distress

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A glut in garlic production in the Mandsaur region has led to a crash in price, leaving farmers in distress. Farmers in Malhargarh are dumping sacks of garlic in the open as they are getting low prices for the crop.

Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma hit out at BJP and said that the aim of the BJP government is to destroy the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting against the low prices of the crop and demanding ‘minimum support price’ for garlic, and also that it be included in the “state Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana”.

The prices of garlic are so low that farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation. The garlic crop requires special additives and the fields need to be weeded and graded by hand, which drives up the cost. He further said that farmers used to get a fair price for their produce under the UPA regime but the BJP-led government has been acting at the behest of select corporates to 'destroy' the farmers.

