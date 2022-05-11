Malhargarh: Congress protests against power cut at night

Malhargharh (Madhya Pradesh): The district unit of the Congress party staged a protest Tuesday evening at village Kacharia against the regular power cuts during the night. The block Congress committee took out a rally in the village with lanterns and candles and raised slogans against the Shivraj government.

Congress's Anil Sharma said that there has been an outcry in the rural areas, people are very upset due to power cuts which take place twice at night in the scorching heat.

The Congress raised other major problems also like drinking water management and accused the government of ignoring important topics.

According to villagers, life is tough without electricity. They are unable to perform daily chores and most importantly irrigate their crops. Block Congress general secretary Dinesh Gupta, Ramprasad Farakya, district Congress secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar Supda, Anil Mulasiya, city Congress president Vishnu Farakya, and many others were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:18 PM IST