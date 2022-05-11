Bhopal: 15-day Online Summer Vacation Programme-2022 from May 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi (Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India) is organising Online Summer Vacation Programme-2022 from May 22 to June 5.

Scientist- in-charge of Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal Manoj Kumar Sharma has told Free Press that a 15-day event is being organised for the students of class 6th to 12th in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sharma further says that interested students may register their name through the link http://bit.ly/NMNH-UNDP. E-certificates will be awarded to participants who complete the programme and top three participants will receive special recognition, he says.

For more details of this programme, one may contact the following numbers KS Attri – 8375071649; Angarika Dutta – 8130871485, Sharma adds.

