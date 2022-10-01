e-Paper Get App
Malhargarh: Congress demands compensation for damaged soybean crop

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress members led by Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, district Congress secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar and others visited rain-affected fields in the villages and had a discussion with farmers.

The farmers talked about their grievances and said that natural calamity has broken the back of farmers, whether it be excessive or scanty rain that has ruined the soybean crop.

Inflation is at its peak but garlic and onion are being sold at extremely low prices leading to a lot of trouble for the farmer.

Anil Sharma immediately apprised tehsildar Premshankar Patel about the damage caused to the soybean crop due to unseasonal rains and demanded adequate compensation.

Sharma also said that today the farmer is going through a period of great economic crisis and the administration is busy doing survey work.

