Malhargarh: Farmers lament on getting low prices for crop produce

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia along with workers visited various villages to discuss the plight of farmers and field labourers. During which he said that farmers' incomes were to be doubled by 2022 but instead their sufferings have been doubled. Farmers used to get a fair price for their produce under the UPA regime but the BJP-led government has ruined the economy.

Udairam Mali, a local farmer of Tilakheda village said that the prices of crops are so low that he cannot even recover the money he had invested in cultivation, despite an increase in production. Expressing solidarity with the farmers, Sisodia attacked the current government for making tall claims for farmers’ welfare in the state.

Congress leader and block president Anil Sharma demanding fair prices for their produce said that garlic-onion has been selling in the market at rock bottom prices leaving farmers in distress as excessive rains have destroyed several hectares of soybean crops and demanded compensation for their damaged crops. During which, Congress leader Mukesh Nidara, Mandal President Kishor Uniara, Block Congress General Secretary Dinesh Gupta and others were also present.