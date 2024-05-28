 Major Crackdown: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 15 Crore Seized From 9 Truck Containers in MP Districts
Major Crackdown: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 15 Crore Seized From 9 Truck Containers in MP Districts

Major Crackdown: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 15 Crore Seized From 9 Truck Containers in MP Districts

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A joint operation by the police and excise department resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor worth over Rs 15 crore in the Pitol area of Jhabua district, near the Gujarat border on Monday evening. The haul included nine trucks and a container transporting the liquor from Gwalior to Daman with expired permits.

The Pitol outpost in-charge, Palvi Bhabar, acted on a tip-off regarding an expired permit. Upon inspection, the truck was found to be carrying expensive liquor. Subsequently, excise in-charge Basanti Bhuria, acting on similar information, set up a blockade at the Pitol check post. This led to the interception and search of eight additional trucks and one container, all carrying high-quality liquor concealed in special packaging.

The drivers and helpers of these vehicles were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. Senior officials from the police and excise departments highlighted the significance of this operation in curbing the illegal liquor trade and safeguarding state revenue.

This crackdown represents a crucial step towards dismantling illegal liquor networks, with authorities committed to continuing their vigilance against such unlawful activities.

article-image

