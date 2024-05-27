MP Updates: Statewide Action Against Illegal Sale Of Meat, Fish; SAI To Conduct Kayaking-Canoeing In Bhopal

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Action against illegal sale of meat and fish was taken at 442 places in all 413 urban bodies, including 16 municipal corporations, 98 municipalities and 298 municipal councils, of the state. The action was taken for selling meat and fish in the open and violating the conditions.

A fine of Rs 77,800 was also collected. The maximum fine of Rs 25,300 was collected by the urban bodies of Shahdol division. Urban Administration Department commissioner Bharat Yadav has instructed all the urban bodies that information about the action taken against illegal sale of meat and fish and violation of rules should be updated daily.

SAI to conduct kayaking-canoeing selection trials on May 29

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has announced the selection of resident athletes in kayaking and canoeing at National Center of Excellence (NCOE) in Bhopal. The selection tests will be held at Lower Lake from May 29 to May 31.

Interested athletes are required to report to SAI Bhopal on May 29 at 8 am. Candidates are required to bring their sports kits. No travel or daily allowances will be provided to participants. Eligibility criteria include a minimum height requirement. Boys aged 12-15 must be at least 165 cm tall and boys aged 16-18 must be at least 175 cm tall. For girls, the height requirement is 160 cm for those aged 12-15 and 170 cm for those aged 16-8.

Storm Damages Banana Crops In Burhanpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A storm damaged banana crops worth crores in Burhanpur district. The storm followed by heatwave caused damage at large scale in the entire region, especially to banana crops as plants fell down.

Even tin sheds, trees, electric poles have been damaged. Farmers have demanded a survey with compensation and insurance benefits for the damaged crops. Shiv Kumar, banana cultivator, said, “It is a huge damage for farmers as Burhanpur belt is the single Banana producing belt in the state. In Maharashtra, banana cultivators have been given the benefit of insurance after damage due to heatwave.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state president Kamal Singh Anajana said, “We demand a survey by the government for the benefit of farmers. Even crop insurance benefits should also be given to cultivators.”