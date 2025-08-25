 Mahavir Janma Vanchan Celebrated; Shwetambar Jain Community Observed Rituals Across Temples In Indore
The city echoed with Kalpasutra recitations, auspicious hymns and inspiring sermons of saints

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shwetambar Jain community marked the Mahavir Janma Vanchan festival on Sunday with devotion, observing rituals and Kalpasutra recitations at more than 25 temples and chaaturmaas venues across the city.

The sacred festival, celebrated as part of Paryushan Parva, brought together saints, acharyas and large gatherings of community members.

At the Neelvarna trust premises in Kanchanbagh, a grand Mahamanglik was held in the morning. Under the guidance of Acharya Mriduratna Sagar Maharaj, the narration of Lord Mahavir’s birth was performed.

Community leaders Vijay Mehta and Kalpak Gandhi shared that the rituals included the description of the 16 dreams of Mata Trishla before the Lord’s birth, the ceremonial cradle celebration, Kalpasutra readings and the traditional saffron prints.

At Mahavir Bhavan, Imli Bazaar, Gurudev Shrutimuni Maharaj led the Janma Vachan followed by a dharmasabha, attended by prominent members including Ramesh Bhandari, Hanuman Porwal and Jineshwar Jain. In Pipli Bazaar, Lal Mandir witnessed a divine Mahamanglik conducted by Vishwratna Sagar Maharaj. Trustees Eklavyasingh, Dharmveer Singh, Dr Karmveersingh and Malini Lakshmansingh Gaud were among the key benefactors.

Ceremonies also took place at Nakoda Parsvanath Shwetambar Jain temple in Gumasta Nagar under Sadhvi Shuddhi Prasannaji’s guidance and Amit Aaradhna Bhavan, Highlink City, where Amitguna Shriji addressed devotees. In the evening, a devotional Jagran dedicated to Palanaji was scheduled at Racecourse Road, featuring noted bhajan singer Lala Mastana from Bikaner.

