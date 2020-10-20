Madrasas nurture terrorists, stop their funding: MP Minister Usha Thakur

Indore: An outspoken culture minister Usha Thakur here on Tuesday said that government funding of madrasas must be stopped, alleging that they nurture "fundamentalists and terrorists".

"Religion-based education is increasing fanaticism and spreading hatred. I believe that students of all religions should be given the same education,” she said during a press conference.

"What culture are they (madrasas) teaching? If you are a citizen of this country, then you see all fundamentalists and terrorists have grown in madrasas. Jammu and Kashmir was made a factory of terrorists,” she stated.

Thakur said madrasas need to be linked to a "proper education system" to connect students to "nationalism and mainstream society".

Those who want religious education can obtain it at their own expense, as the Constitution gives them this right, the minister said.

"However, government's financial assistance to madrasas must stop. The Wakf Board is economically the strongest organisation in the world and it would take care of funding for madrasas," she said.

State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the Election Commission should take note of her statements.

"The BJP is trying to divert the bypoll campaign towards a communal agenda and Thakur's statements are part of this strategy," he alleged.