Bhopal: Man axes aunt to death over suspicion of black magic, held  

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man axed his aunt to death on Tuesday on suspicion of practicing black magic on him. The horrific incident reported in Barrai village of Katara hills police station has left the locals in shudders.
Accused Raju Meena was nabbed by family members of the woman and handed over to police. Katara Hills police have booked Meena for the murder. Police said the deceased Savitri Bai, a widow, lived with her son and daughter-in-law in Barrai village. The accused Raju Meena , who is the son of the woman's brother-in-law, lived in the neighbourhood.
Meena claimed that his aunt was practicing blackmagic on him and so he killed her, said SHO Punendra Singh.The accused had run away from his home two times earlier, said the officer.
Katara police said around 2.30 pm, Meena entered the woman's house while she was busy sweeping the courtyard. As Meena hit her on the neck, the woman screamed for help and tried to run, however, Meena caught hold of her and hit her again on the same spot. Even as the woman fell, Meena again hit her with the axe, killing her on the spot. Hearing her shrieks, the woman’s family members came running and caught hold of Meena and also seized the axe. They called an ambulance and informed police about the incident.
The family handed over the accused to cops at the police station.
