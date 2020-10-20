Bhopal: Man axes aunt to death over suspicion of black magic, held  

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man axed his aunt to death on Tuesday on suspicion of practicing black magic on him. The horrific incident reported in Barrai village of Katara hills police station has left the locals in shudders.

Accused Raju Meena was nabbed by family members of the woman and handed over to police. Katara Hills police have booked Meena for the murder. Police said the deceased Savitri Bai, a widow, lived with her son and daughter-in-law in Barrai village. The accused Raju Meena , who is the son of the woman's brother-in-law, lived in the neighbourhood.

Meena claimed that his aunt was practicing blackmagic on him and so he killed her, said SHO Punendra Singh.The accused had run away from his home two times earlier, said the officer.