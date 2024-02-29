 Madhya Praesh: Chachoda Janpad Panchayat CEO Beats Man With Belt, Booked
Madhya Praesh: Chachoda Janpad Panchayat CEO Beats Man With Belt, Booked

Madhya Praesh: Chachoda Janpad Panchayat CEO Beats Man With Belt, Booked | Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chachoda janpad panchayat CEO was booked for allegedly assaulting a man and locking him in the bathroom at janpad panchayat office. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Bhagwat Meena, 30 of Mohanpur Kumbhraj, reported the incident to the police. As per his statement, on February 28, he visited Chachoda janpad panchayat where CEO Gagan Vajpayee allegedly demanded him to close a complaint registered on the CM Helpline.

Refusing to comply, the CEO along with an employee named Kadam Singh Meena forcefully pushed him to the bathroom and subjected him to violence with a belt. He sustained injuries to his right wrist and back. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the CEO under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

However, in a counter-complaint, Gagan filed that Meena created a disturbance in the office premises when asked about a complaint on the CM Helpline. A case has been registered against Meena under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.

