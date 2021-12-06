Madhya Pradesh: Zero-waste' wedding concept being promoted in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A concept of "zero-waste" wedding functions is being promoted in India's cleanest city Indore to ensure minimum waste generation at such events and its systematic disposal, a civic official said on Monday.

During the recent marriage function of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employee Siddharth, all environment-friendly items were used - including wares used for serving food and welcome banners for guests, the official said here in Madhya Pradesh.

The IMC, which is promoting the "zero-waste" wedding concept, also gifted a 'home composting kit' to the newly married couple and distributed compost manure, prepared on the spot by disposing of the wet waste, to guests on the occasion, he said.

"In the last one month, we have organised two zero-waste weddings and we have planned to use the same concept at around 200 marriage functions here in the next two months," said entrepreneur Samir Sharma, who had launched the 'Swaaha' start-up in Indore with the IMC's help.

The '3R' (reduce, reuse and recycle) cleanliness formula is being used and plastic, thermocol and styrofoam products are not used at such events, he said.

