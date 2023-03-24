Madhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, live telecast the Chief Minister's address on the occasion of launching of youth policy in Yuva Mahapanchayat, organised on the occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. While paying floral tributes to the martyrs, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is taking innovative initiatives for the youth. The Chief Minister launched a portal for employment, education and entrepreneurship.

He launched many welfare schemes like Rs 8k scheme for youths, Gaon Ki Beti Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jankalyan (Education Promotion) Yojana, Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana. State Youth Awards were given in the field of entrepreneurship, start-up and skill development. The dean of the School of Social Sciences inspired students to join broadcasting.