 Madhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow

The Chief Minister launched a portal for employment, education and entrepreneurship.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, live telecast the Chief Minister's address on the occasion of launching of youth policy in Yuva Mahapanchayat, organised on the occasion of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. While paying floral tributes to the martyrs, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is taking innovative initiatives for the youth. The Chief Minister launched a portal for employment, education and entrepreneurship.

He launched many welfare schemes like Rs 8k scheme for youths, Gaon Ki Beti Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jankalyan (Education Promotion) Yojana, Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana. State Youth Awards were given in the field of entrepreneurship, start-up and skill development. The dean of the School of Social Sciences inspired students to join broadcasting.

Read Also
MP: SDO bans plot sale in illegal colony, FIR filed with Simrol PS in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Youth policy launch telecast live in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: National webinar held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: National webinar held in Mhow

MP: SDO bans plot sale in illegal colony, FIR filed with Simrol PS in Mhow

MP: SDO bans plot sale in illegal colony, FIR filed with Simrol PS in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 438 patients avail benefits of special health camp in Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: 438 patients avail benefits of special health camp in Shajapur

MP: Jugaad boat to be passe as govt clears culvert over Goi river in Sendhwa

MP: Jugaad boat to be passe as govt clears culvert over Goi river in Sendhwa