Madhya Pradesh: Youth jumps off moving train, dies

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth sleeping on a train failed to alight at his destination Ratlam jumped off it and died, sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Dahod railway station on Friday evening.

The youth identified as Galav Sharma, a son of railway employee Raju Sharma, was coming from Delhi to Ratlam. He was travelling in Haridwar-Bandra Express.

As he was sleeping, he could not get off the train at Ratlam railway. When he woke, he found that the train was passing through Meghnagar railway station in Jhabua district. His father persuaded him to alight from the train at Baroda railway station and take another train for Ratlam.

While the training was passing through platform number-3 at Dahod railway station in Gujrat, Galav jumped off the running train and sustained fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

GRP, Gujrat officials said that the body of the deceased had been handed over to the family members after autopsy and further investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:52 PM IST