Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies in police custody, judicial probe ordered

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth, who was detained by police in connection with his alleged role in bike lifting cases, died in police custody late Monday night.

The incident occurred on the heels of a similar case in Khargone district recently. A tribal youth, who was arrested by police in connection with a loot, had died in Jail in Khargone. He was, as his family members claimed, tortured in police custody.

According to information, Kisan Mankar, a resident of Daliyakhedi village under Bediya police station in Khargone district was detained by Omkareshwar police station of Khandwa district. He was reportedly wanted in connection with bike thefts cases that occurred under Omkareshwar police station.

Sources said that Kisan complained of uneasiness at midnight. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh suspended Omkareshwar police station in-charge Ganpatlal Kanel, sub-inspector Mayaram and two constables for negligence in discharging their duties. A judicial probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Kishan along with his brother and few others were detained in connection with bike lifting cases. “He died under suspicious circumstances. Though, autopsy report is yet to be received by police, his brother told police that Kishan was suffering from breathing problems,” Mishra tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:40 PM IST