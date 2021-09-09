Madhya Pradesh: Probe in Khargone tribal-youth death case intensified, MPHRC seeks report within one month

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the death of the tribal reported in Khargone. The Commission seeks a reply from the director-general of police and superintendent of police of Khargone, within a month time, said the Commission officials, here on Thursday.

Earlier on September 7, few villagers had vandalized the Bistan police station of Khargone after the death of tribal youth in police custody.

The police had arrested the accused with 11 others for alleged involvement in theft and robbery cases. They were produced in the Court and after taking on police remand for two days, they were sent to jail.

One of the accused later died in jail. It was alleged that the police had beaten him in custody, causing his death.

Irked villagers ransacked the Bistan police station and vandalized vehicles, injuring three police personnel.

The Chief Minister has announced the magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Taking cognizance into the matter, the Commission has asked the DGP and the Khargone SP to submit the report within a month.

