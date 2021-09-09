Bhopal: Scolded for excessive use of mobile phone, 12 year old girl commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal on Wednesday night after her grandmother scolded for excessive use of mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

The girl identified as Durga Kumari was living at Kanhakung locality under Kolar police station of Bhopal. She was a class-4 student.

Sources said the girl's father purchased a mobile for her online classes.

“Grandmother spotted the girl browsing something else, instead of attending her classes. She scolded her and asked to focus on study,” a police officer said.

In charge of Kolar police station Chandrakant Patel said that the girl was in her room for study. When her father Bhajanlal went to check on her at 10PM on Wednesday, he found her hanging from the ceiling. He brought her down and took a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. Patel said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Wait for appointment letter drives teacher to suicide

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:38 PM IST