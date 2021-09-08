Bhopal: Wait for appointment letter drives teacher to suicide

BHOPAL: Rakesh Patidar, selected as a teacher by School Education Department and waiting for appointment letter, committed suicide at his home in Akavalia of Khargone late Tuesday night. Later, his eight-year-old son Arav too imitated father’s act and consumed poison from the same bottle, said a friend of Patidar.

Rakesh had attained 64th rank at state-level in agriculture subject in High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2018, held by Professional Examination Board and was selected as a teacher. He was waiting for appointment letter.“Rakesh was fighting penury. He was so depressed that few days back he had said that may be another life was required to obtain the joining letter,” said Bhutesh Chandra, his close friend. He said Rakesh’s father was suffering from paralysis. Bhutesh said Patidar was struggling adversities for quite long. He had lost hope of getting appointment and therefore “I think he committed suicide.” “Patidar consumed poison before sleeping. His 8-year-old son was awake and saw him doing it. A little later, he too drank the leftover poison from the bottle,” said Bhutesh.

When the son started gasping for breath family members and neighbours understood what happened. Rakesh could not get up but other members took his son to a private hospital where he is struggling for life.

TI Mengaon PS Parmanand Goyal said: “I am sending an inspector to collect details of the incident.” Patidar was taken to district hospital in Khargone on Tuesday night where he was declared brought dead. Postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. A case has been registered with police station and police are investigating the case.

JusticeForRakeshPatidar

As the news of Rakesh’s suicide spread, selected teachers across the state started a campaign on Twitter- JusticeForRakeshPatidar_MPTETjoining.In a short time, Patidar’s photo and his PEB marksheet went viral on social media platforms.Most of the people are asking ‘Who is responsible for Patidar’s death.’Congress MLA Jaivradhan Singh tweeted that it was not a suicide but murder and blamed the government made after buying of MLAs for it. One of the twitter user and selected teacher, Miti Kourav tweeted, “I had been positive and a confident person but now I am negative and depressed.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:24 PM IST