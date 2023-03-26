Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria arrested for stopping train in protests over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria arrested from Jhabua amid protests from Congressmen | Twitter

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) from his Jhabua residence on Sunday, for allegedly stopping a train at Rani Kamlapati Station as part of protests held over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament.

During his arrest, Congress workers protested against the police action and gheraoed the police vehicle.

The police will bring him to the capital by 5 pm where he will be produced in the court.

GRP station in-charge MS Somvanshi said that a case was registered against 15 unknown people including Vikrant Bhuria, Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Chaudhary under section 143 of IPC (unlawful assembly), and section 145, 147 of Railway Act.

Congressmen protested by stopping train on Friday

Notably, Bhuria along with other Congress workers had stopped a train in Bhopal while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on Friday, which led to this action against him.

Congress workers reached Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal at around 5.30 pm on Friday evening. Here, a moving train going towards Jabalpur was stopped on platform number five. The ruckus lasted for about 15 minutes in which many leaders including Bhuria climbed on top of the engine and shouted slogans.

Later, police took control of the situation.