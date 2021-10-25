Madhya Prdaesh: Ensure BJP victory to bring development back on track in Jobat, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Alirajpur (Madhya Prdaesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed public gathering at Ambua village under Jobat assembly constituency and sought voters support for BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia took a jibe at 15-month Congress government and said that the pair of elder and younger brothers derailed the pace of development in Jobat. Notably, Congress candidate for Jobat assembly by-elections Mahesh Patel is elder brother of Alirajpur assembly constituency Mukesh Rawat (Patel).

Scindia said that a double engine government was working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre and now it had to be turned into a triple engine government by ensuring victory of Sulochana Rawat.

Quoting an example of what Congress leaders said about former Cabinet minister Imarti Devi and MP Hema Malini, Scindia said that Congress insulted women.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured development of Jobat and Alirajpur. Chouhan said that one lakh backlog of vacant posts in different government department would be filled soon.

The bypoll was necessitated following death of Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria due to Covid-19 infection. The Jobat Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. BJP has pitted Congress turncoat Sulochana Rawat against Congress candidate- Mahesh Patel. Rawat, has represented the Assembly constituency in 1998 and 2008.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:07 PM IST