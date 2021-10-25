e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

NCB to launch vigilance probe against Sameer Wankhede over bribery chargesIndia logs 14,306 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Mishra raises objection over name of Boby Deol starrer web serious Ashram-3

Home Minister Narottam Mishra challenged film directors to make films hurting sentiments of other religions, too.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst political storm over the name of Boby Deol starrer web series Ashram-3, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that a new guideline for film shooting will be issued soon.

“Yes, I also have an objection over its name. Why are films hurting our religious sentiments always made? If you (film directors) have courage, make films hurting sentiment of other religions, too,” home minister Mishra told journalists here at his official residence on Monday.

On Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists vandalised the web series sets on Old Jail premises in Bhopal and smeared ink on Prakash Jha, who is director of the web series.

Mishra termed the incident unfortunate and said the web series director Prakash Jha should think as to why did it happen?

“We are going to issue a new guideline for film shooting soon. As per the new guidelines, the film director and producer will have to show the script to the district collector if they are shooting scenes related to any religion. We will welcome every film director and are committed to provide them safety and security, but no one will be allowed to hurt the sentiments of any religion,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Bhopal police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack on web serious crew members. The police said the efforts for identifying and arresting the rest of the accused were on.

The shooting of Ashram-3 has been going on in Bhopal for the past three days.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Shooting of web series Ashram-3 raises political storm in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal