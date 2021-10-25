Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Mishra raises objection over name of Boby Deol starrer web serious Ashram-3

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst political storm over the name of Boby Deol starrer web series Ashram-3, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that a new guideline for film shooting will be issued soon.

“Yes, I also have an objection over its name. Why are films hurting our religious sentiments always made? If you (film directors) have courage, make films hurting sentiment of other religions, too,” home minister Mishra told journalists here at his official residence on Monday.

On Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists vandalised the web series sets on Old Jail premises in Bhopal and smeared ink on Prakash Jha, who is director of the web series.

Mishra termed the incident unfortunate and said the web series director Prakash Jha should think as to why did it happen?

“We are going to issue a new guideline for film shooting soon. As per the new guidelines, the film director and producer will have to show the script to the district collector if they are shooting scenes related to any religion. We will welcome every film director and are committed to provide them safety and security, but no one will be allowed to hurt the sentiments of any religion,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Bhopal police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack on web serious crew members. The police said the efforts for identifying and arresting the rest of the accused were on.

The shooting of Ashram-3 has been going on in Bhopal for the past three days.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:09 PM IST