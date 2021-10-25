Bhopal: Shooting of web series Ashram-3 raises political storm in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The web series Ashram-3 has raised a storm in Madhya Pradesh with various Hindu outfits and BJP leaders raising objections to the name of the series.

All India Saints Committee and BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur have decided to hand over a memorandum, demanding to stop the shooting of the series.

The shooting of the web series, which stars Boby Deo, has been going on in Bhopal for the past three days.

On Sunday, Bajrang Dal activities vandalised the sets in Bhopal’s Old Jail premises and also manhandled crew members. They allegedly smeared ink on Prakash Jha, who is director of the web series.

Former protem speaker and BJP MLA from Hujur in Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma tweeted, “Will people who are making web series on Ashram dare to make a film on Madarsa?”

Similarly, BJP’s state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar tweeted, “Why name of atrocities against women being named as Ashram, why not Afganistan?”

“Bhopal is one of the favourite destinations for films’ shooting. Prakash Jha is a renowned film director of the country. Bhopal police should have given him protection,” tweeted former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh.

He also accused the Chief Minister and Home minister of the state of patronising miscreants, who have been targeting the citizens.

While talking to journalists, Urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh, who is also in-charge of Bhopal, said that it was an unfortunate incident. “There is a rumour about the web-serious. If anybody has any objection to it, they must approach the administration and lodge their objection. No will be allowed to disturb law and order in the state,” he said.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:12 PM IST