Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested for trying to abduct, molest 8-year-old girl in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth tried to abduct and molest an 8-year-old girl in Chandan Nagar area on Friday evening. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

According to the Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar, the incident took place at around 5.30 pm in Chandan Nagar area. The girl was playing outside her house when a youth reached there and tried to abduct the girl after luring her. He took the girl a few steps away from her house and he started molesting the girl. She cried for help when the people of the area gathered at the spot and rescued the girl. The accused fled the scene.

The accused is a resident of the same area so the girl had identified him. After the incident, the people informed the girl's parents after which the police were informed. The police reached there and registered a case against the accused under section 354,363, 366-A ,323, 506 of the IPC and POCSO act on the complaint of the girl’s father. A police team started a search for the accused and managed to arrest him from the area. The accused has been identified as Kalu, a resident of Chandan Nagar area.

Man arrested for raping woman

Banganga police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman in Banganga area. According to the police, the woman had lodged a complaint on Friday and she stated that the accused named Ravi made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. When the woman objected he threatened her with dire consequences and then fled the scene. The police arrested the accused from Sanwer and further investigation is on.

Another woman was raped by a youth on the promise of marriage in the Hira Nagar area. The woman stated in her complaint that accused Sonu raped after promising to marry her. When the girl told him to get married, he refused and threatened the girl. The police are searching for the accused.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:43 AM IST