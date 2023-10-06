Madhya Pradesh: Youth Arrested For Molesting Schoolgirl In Mhow | Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth for molesting a schoolgirl on her way to school in Sutarkhedi near here.

According to Kishanganj police, on Wednesday, two girl students were going to school when on the way the youth tried to force a student onto his motorcycle and molested her. The incident took place in Sutarkhedi area in the afternoon, police said.

Around 3 pm, the girl student came to the police station and lodged a complaint. She told the police about the incident and said that she found the accused near the school.

The accused asked her to accompany him, but when the girl refused, the accused forcibly took her on a motorcycle. When her sister who was accompanying her tried to stop him, the accused beat her up.

On the report of the minor, the police registered a case against Ayush Yadav, 22, son of Gaurishankar, resident of Sutarkhedi under sections 363,354 of IPC and POCSO Act and arrested him.