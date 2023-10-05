Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Releases Honorarium Worth Rs 1560 Crore To 72 Lakh Farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 1,560 crore of Kisan Samman Nidhi to 72 lakh farmers with a single click in the state level farmers conference organized in Satna. Out of 30 lakh claims of Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme, Rs 1,58 crore were released into the accounts of farmers. Chief Minister Chouhan also distributed pattas to 4 lakh 30 thousand families.

Under this, 75 thousand pattas of Mukhya Mantri Awas Bhu-adhikar Yojana (Rural), 5 thousand 711 pattas of Mukhya Mantri Nagriya Bhu-adhikar Yojana and 3 lakh 50 thousand leases of Swamitva Yojana were provided to the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Chouhan dedicated and performed bhoomi pujan of 127 development works costing Rs 1,117 crore 58 lakh. Under this, bhoomi pujan of 40 works worth Rs 959 crore 37 lakh was performed and 87 crore development works costing more than Rs 157 crore 84 lakh were dedicated.

Chief Minister Chouhan also unveiled Vyankatesh Lok idols, it may be noted that Vyankatesh Lok has been constructed as part of the beautification and development works of the famous Vyankatesh temple of Satna Nagar under the Satna Smart City Project.

Farmers from Satna’s border districts Rewa, Panna, Katni, Sidhi, Chhatarpur, Umaria etc. participated in the state level farmers’ conference. Farmers from other districts joined the programme virtually.

Vivekananda College, Maihar and many roads dedicated

Under the development works undertaken at a cost of more than Rs 157 crore 84 lakh, CM Chouhan dedicated the redevelopment of Nectar Lake, Vyankatesh Temple, Santoshi Mata Pond in Satna at a cost of Rs 61 crore 26 lakh and two Mukhyamantri Sanjeevani Clinics built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, ITI hostel and residences built at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Chitrakoot.

Development works like hospital built in Satna district at a cost of Rs 7 crore 95 lakh, high school building built at a cost of Rs 5 crore 51 lakh, various roads and other construction works of the district including Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya Maihar and Vandevi Complex Chitrakoot built at a cost of Rs 5 crore 51 lakh were also dedicated.

Bhoomi pujan of Kamatgiri Path and Maa Sharda Devi Temple, ropeway and passenger facilities

Under the bhoomi pujan of the works done at a cost of Rs 959 crore 73 lakh, Chief Minister Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan of Satna to Sohawal canal to be built at a cost of Rs 372 crore 88 lakh, Dorisagar Dam to be built in Chitrakoot at a cost of Rs 227 crore 56 lakh, Nagaud-Maihar road costing Rs 178 crore 22 lakh, Majhgawan CM Rise School worth Rs 40 crore 33 lakh, Kamatgiri Path costing Rs 31 crore 53 lakh, Maa Sharda Devi Temple passenger facility and ropeway worth Rs 25 crore 26 lakh. Chief Minister Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan of Government College Nadan, Primary Health Center Nagaud, various roads and other construction works of the district.

Shortage of funds never hinder our development activities

Chief Minister Chouhan said that our government is committed to development and public welfare. As a result of this commitment, we have never let shortage of funds come in the way of development activities.

Be it the steps taken for farmer welfare or the activities conducted for the upgradation of agriculture, our government has made important achievements in every field. The area under irrigation in the state has been increased from 7 lakh 50 thousand hectares to 47 lakh hectares which will be further increased to 100 lakh hectares.

To save water, irrigation arrangements have been made through pipe lines. For the convenience of farmers, the scheme of subsidizing transformers is being restarted. Zero percent interest was provided to the farmers. There will be no shortage of fertilizers for the farmers.

Fertilizer will be provided to defaulter farmers through cooperatives. If farmers have suffered damage to their crops, then a survey will be conducted and relief amount and crop insurance money will be provided.

Farmer welfare activities are continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi

Chief Minister Chouhan said that farmer welfare activities are continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Arrangements have been made under the Pradhan Mantri and Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to provide an amount of Rs one thousand to the farmers every month. Farmer families are also receiving funds under the Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have been successful in making farming a profitable business and doubling the income of farmers. The farmer is now taking three crops each, arrangements have also been made for the purchase of these crops.

Gareeb Kalyan is the basic mantra of our government

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Gareeb Kalyan is the basic mantra of our government. Every poor family will be provided a residential land patta. The families left behind in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be provided houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Activities are being conducted for the development and welfare of everyone including the poor, farmers and youth. Laptops and scooties are being provided to students to encourage them in their education, and arrangements have also been made for skill upgradation of the youth.

Farmers have done miracles in the state

Chief Minister Chouhan said that farmers have done miracles in the state. Following the seven sutras, the state government has conducted activities for providing assistance in times of crisis, providing basic facilities for farming, reducing the cost of agricultural production, increasing agricultural production, providing farmers the right price for their crops, diversification of farming and promoting marketing of products.

In the last three years, our government transferred benefits amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh 84 thousand crores to the accounts of farmers. In 3 crore 9 lakh cases, agricultural loans worth more than Rs 1 lakh 49 thousand crore were made available at zero percent interest.

Under the Crop Insurance Scheme, insurance claims worth more than Rs 20 thousand crores were paid to more than 1 crore 43 lakh farmers. It is also noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh remains the first state in the country with 45 percent share in the total exports of the country.

The state also ranks first in the country in the production of gram, urad, masoor, pulses, oilseeds and flaxseeds. The state has received the honour of Krishi Karman Award seven consecutive times.

Farmers greet CM Chouhan by gifting plough

Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the programme with kanya pujan and lighting the lamp and welcomed the farmers present at the farmers’ conference by showering flowers.

Chief Minister Chouhan was greeted by presenting him a plough and coarse grains. Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Ramkhelavan Patel, MP Satna Ganesh Singh, regional MLAs, officials of Panchayat and urban bodies and other public representatives were present in the programme.