Madhya Pradesh: Yoga Instructor Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old yoga instructor died of a brain haemorrhage following a heavy object fell on her during household chores on Sunday night. As per details, the deceased was identified as Radhika Srinivasan of Navachandi Mata Temple, Khandwa. During household work, a chair unexpectedly fell, striking her head which resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

On being informed, neighbours rushed to her aid and promptly took her to the district hospital. However, she couldn’t survive and succumbed to haemorrhage. She used to live alone along with three large and two small dogs and survived by one sister Ramani Srinivasan residing in Mumbai.

The sibling has been informed of the incident and was expected to arrive in the city. A case has been registered with the Moghat Road police station. The postmortem will be conducted in the presence of her sibling. Social worker Sunil Jain remarked on the profound loss. He said that final rights would be conducted as per her sibling’s wishes.

Unpaid Salary: Employees Resort To Indefinite Strike In Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Struggling with financial woes, Khetia municipal council witnessed a halt in operations as employees ceased work over unpaid salaries. Despite submitting a memorandum to council president Dashrath Nikumbh and chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohan Alawa earlier, demanding pending, workers resorted to an indefinite strike.

The standoff intensified on Monday as employees staged a sit-in at the office premises, disrupting essential services like garbage collection. Concerns loom over the city's sanitation and water supply if the deadlock persists.

While CMO Mohan Alawa assured swift action, employees remained steadfast in their demand for timely payment. With citizens facing inconvenience and services grinding to a halt, the council's economic downturn exacerbates. As the impasse continues, the plight of municipal council employees underscores the urgency for financial intervention to salvage Khetia's municipal functions.