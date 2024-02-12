MP: BJP MLA Siddharth Tiwari Challenges Digvijaya Singh To Contest LS Poll From Rewa

BJP MLA Siddharth Tiwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Siddharth Tiwari has challenged Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rewa.

The debutant MLA said Singh has staunch supporters in Rewa district, and therefore, it should not be a big challenge for him to win the Lok Sabha election from this particular constituency. Tiwari's challenge come after Singh, in a social media post, questioned announcing five "Bharat Ratna" in the fortnight, and sought elections through ballot paper instead of EVMs.

Responding to Singh's post, Tiwari asked, "Are you (Digvijaya) saying that Kamal Nath won Chhindwara by fakery? I challenge you to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rewa Parliamentary constituency. As your bigoted supporters find you uber-acceptable, this should not be a big challenge."

Tiwari joined BJP after being denied ticket from Congress

Importantly, it was perhaps the first time, Tiwari, who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly election and got elected MLA from Tenothar seat in Rewa district, was vocal against Kamal Nath and Singh. Siddharth, who is the grandson of former Assembly Speaker (late) Srinivas Tiwari, has joined the BJP in November last year after he was denied a ticket from the Congress.

His grandfather Srinvas Tiwari was Assembly Speaker during Singh's government in Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003. For the last four consecutive terms, the BJP bagged Rewa Lok Sabha. Siddharth's father (late) Sundarlal Tiwari had won the Rewa Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket last in 1999. Siddharth had also contested Lok Sabha from Rewa in 2019 on Congress ticket, however, he lost against BJPs Janardan Mishra. The Tiwari family has a strong hold in Rewa's politics.