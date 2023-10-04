Madhya Pradesh: X-ray Machine At Sardarpur CHC Out Of Service, Patients Seek Services At Pvt Hospitals

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur Community Health Centre is facing a significant crisis in its X-ray department as the rotor and CPO of the X-ray machine have been damaged, rendering it non-operational. This situation has forced patients to seek services at private hospitals, incurring hefty expenses.

The X-ray machine at the centre has been out of service since September 18. On average, the hospital receives 40-50 fracture cases daily from remote villages. Patients, upon learning about the damaged rotor and CPO, have no choice but to turn to private hospitals for X-rays, even though many of them are financially disadvantaged.

Community health centres provide free X-rays for fracture patients, while private hospitals charge anywhere from Rs 500 to 1000, a financial burden for the impoverished residents whose earnings often do not exceed Rs 300 daily.

X-ray technician Ranjit Chauhan informed Block Medical Officer Sheela Mujalda about the malfunction and was assured that the rotor and CPO would be sent for repairs in Rajgarh. However, the technician is unaware of any developments since that conversation.

Efforts to contact Block Medical Officer Sheela Mujalda were unsuccessful. Chief Medical Officer, Dhar Nar Singh Gehlot expressed deep dissatisfaction with the negligence and delay, emphasising that the health department has sufficient funds for repairs. He promptly instructed BMO to expedite the repair of the rotor and CPO and resume X-ray services immediately.

