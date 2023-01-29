Madhya Pradesh: WRMS vehemently opposes new transfer policy in Ratlam

FP Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The new name noting policy (Transfer Policy) for railway employees in Ratlam rail division released recently by the Ratlam rail division administration has been strongly opposed by the Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) terming it betrayal with the railway employees. Divisional secretary WRMS, Abhilash Nagar here on Saturday said that the new name noting policy for transfer of railway employees is against the interests of the railway staff.

WRMS has registered a strong protest against it as not a single suggestion in the interest of railway employees was incorporated as suggested by WRMS. If the new name noting policy is not corrected or withdrawn as demanded by the WRMS, agitation will be launched in entire Ratlam division, warned Nagar. He also added that the new name noting policy by Ratlam rail division administration has been issued without consent of recognised railway trade unions of Ratlam rail division. WRMS leader Nagar alleged that the old transfer policy has been changed by the divisional rail administration on its own without paying any heed to suggestions extended by the WRMS. He alleged that the new transfer policy will lead to exploitation of railway employees.

Moreover, the divisional rail administration brought changes in the old transfer policy on its own while there were no such directives issued from the railway board or WR headquarters. He argued that any new transfer policy is guided either by the railway board or Western Railway headquarter directives, but Ratlam rail division has acted on its own against the interests of railway employees and even without any directive from the railway board or WR headquarters and incorporating most objectionable clauses in it. Nagar demanded that Ratlam rail division administration must withdraw the new name noting policy without any delay as strong discontentment is prevailing amongst employees.

