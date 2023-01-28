Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave fails to dampen R-Day spirit in Ratlam

FP Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In Ratlam district, the main programme of the Republic day was held at the Nehru stadium here where state environment minister Hardeep Singh Dang hoisted the National Flag and took the salute of the parade. On this occasion, the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also read out. Despite the cold wave, a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the people for the Republic Day programme and a large number of locals participated in the main function of Republic Day. Cultural programmes were presented by the school students in the programme.

On the other hand, the freedom fighters and MISA prisoners were honoured by the chief guests. Tableaux were also taken out and school students presented cultural programmes based on the theme of patriotism. The first place was bagged by the SAF 24th Vahini in the senior category march past, while NCC Government Arts and Science College bagged first place in the junior group. In the cultural programmes, students of the School of Excellence bagged first place. In the tableaux category competition, District Panchayat tableaux bagged first place. The programme was conducted by Ashish Dashottar and Dr Purnima Sharma.

