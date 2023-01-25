Madhya Pradesh: Collector sanctions financial help to bereaved sisters in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A weekly public hearing was held at the district collector's office on Tuesday in which collector Narendra Kumar Suyavanshi directed to make available Rs 4,000 monthly as sponsorship amount under the Mukhyamanti Bal Ashirwad Yojna to each of the two girls Devkunwar and Nikita of village Kharwakala in the district whose parents have passed away.

According to information both the girls brought to the notice of the district Collector Suryanshi that they are the real sisters and their parents had passed away.

District collector also sanctioned a sum of Rs. 2 lakh as an exgratia amount under Mukhyamantri Jankalyan Sambal Yojana. In another case, two girls of Maukhedi village, Puja and Ramkunwar reached along with their aged father Narayan and drew the attention of the district collector that their small house is in a dilapidated condition but do not have sufficient finances to repair the house.

Suryavanshi directed that support be made available under the Mukhyamanti Jan Awas Yojna. CEO District Panchayat Jamuna Bhide informed that the application has been submitted under the Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojna and soon a new house will be constructed. In the Jansunwai people from various parts of the district raised their issues.

