Madhya Pradesh: Wrestlers Of Ratlam Rail Division Bring Glory | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Wrestlers of Ratlam rail division, representing Indian Railways wrestling team, brought glory by winning medals in the Senior National Wrestling Championship (SNWC) 2024 held at Jaipur recently. According to Railway information, the Indian Railways team emerged as a champion team in the SNWC 2024. Wrestler Rahit of Ratlam rail division, working in the commercial department, won gold medal in the Greco-Roman event of 82 kg while wrestler Aakash won gold medal in freestyle of 92 kg and wrestler Mitesh won silver medal in the 130 kg category.

This is to mention that wrestlers of Ratlam rail division had earlier performed exceedingly well by winning medals in the Inter-Railway Wrestling Championship representing Western Railway held in December 2023 and on that basis they were selected to represent Indian Railways team in the SNWC 2024 held at Jaipur from February 2 to 5. Coach of the Indian Railways wrestling team was Satyadev Malik who is also from Ratlam rail division.

Wrestlers after returning from SNWC 2024 have met the divisional rail manager Rajneesh Kumar along with their respective medals at the divisional rail office along with coach Malik. On this occasion, upper divisional rail manager Ashfaq Ahmad, senior divisional commercial manager Heena V Kevalramani and secretary Ratlam Rail Division Sports Association Maheshkumar Gupta were present. Railway officials congratulated the wrestlers from the Ratlam rail division for their medal-winning performance in the SNWC 2024.