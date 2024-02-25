Madhya Pradesh: Workshop On Nutritious Meals Held At Old Age Home In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on nutritious meals in Dgar's Shraddhalay Old Age Home showcased the preparation of over 10 nutritious meals using home ingredients within minutes, emphasising the importance of homemade food. Led by Harsha Runwal, convenor of Intech Dhar Chapter and featuring Dr Deependra Sharma as the keynote speaker, the event focused on traditional recipes and their nutritional value, especially for the elderly.

The skilled trainers of the workshop demonstrated the swift preparation of various dishes, including cooked rice, fariyali khichdi, satvik cake, moong dal soup, and more. Attendees, including Puranchand Saxena from the old age home, Nidhi Gavshinde, and Durga Merwani expressed enthusiasm for the event's unique approach.

Notably, this workshop, held for the first time in an old age home, received a warm reception from the elderly participants. The dishes, prepared with care, were graciously shared with them, fostering a sense of community and well-being. Hospitality officer Jayant Joshi extended gratitude for the successful programme.

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Ravidas Jayanti was celebrated with reverence and devotion in Dhar, echoing his teachings of love, harmony and social unity. Organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste Front, the event at the Sant Ravidas Temple near the bus stand drew dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and former union minister Vikram Verma.

Deputy CM Devda highlighted Sant's philosophy, emphasising the harmony between karma and spirituality, underscoring the BJP government's commitment to upholding these values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Amidst rituals like maha aarti, front district president Poonam Chand Fakira extended warm welcomes, fostering an inclusive atmosphere.

Notable BJP figures like divisional in-charge Raghavendra Gautam and district president Manoj Somani, along with state secretary Jaideep Patel, joined the gathering of party workers, activists, and women. The programme was managed by municipal board president Vipin Rathore and a vote of thanks was proposed by Nitish Aggarwal. This was informed by BJP district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma.