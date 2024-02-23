Madhya Pradesh: ACS Inspects Mechanism Of Gradation Of Grains In Ujjain

Additional chief secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer protection, Smita Bhardwaj inspecting the mechanised grading machine in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary (ACS), food, civil supplies and consumer protection, Smita Bhardwaj inspected the grading machine at Mahadev Warehouse in village Dudarsi operated under the PEG scheme, here on Thursday. She took information about the warehouse and asked about the stock. The owner of the warehouse Manohar Anjana said that at present there is storage of 2,000 metric tons of wheat in the warehouse and the capacity of the warehouse is 20,000 metric tons.

Here he inspected the cleaning of wheat with the mechanised segregation machine. She also inspected the moisture measuring device. Thereafter, the ACS inspected the silo located at Manpura and obtained information from the silo manager Harshit Dubey, who informed that the capacity of the steel silo is 50,000 metric tons and currently 16,000 metric tons of wheat is available.

During this she inspected the wheat dockage test machine. She also got information regarding the mechanism of grading of wheat. Before that, Smita Bhardwaj took a departmental review meeting at the administrative complex building and directed the officials to ensure that the procurement of wheat in the upcoming Rabi marketing year 2024-25 is of quality. There will be no compromise on the quality of wheat during procurement.

If any complaint is received regarding quality, action will be taken against the concerned committee and responsible officers and employees. A three-member team along with a surveyor will look after the quality of wheat at wheat procurement centres. In the meeting, the ACS instructed the officials that all kinds of irregularities in wheat procurement would be kept under strict vigil and action would be taken against the culprits.

Also, the ACS launched the online payment system of commission payable on the distribution of ration to 790 fair price shops in the district during her stay in Ujjain. Besides, the system for online payment of commission to fair price shops has also been started in Barwani, Vidisha and Morena districts from Thursday.