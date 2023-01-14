Madhya Pradesh: Workshop for e- development of BRAUSS campus held in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of ERNET India Sanjeev Banzal, the resource person addressed a workshop on "Brauss e-research and development" at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow on Friday 13 January 2023. Officiating vice-chancellor Prof DK Verma presided over the workshop while all faculty members of the university attended the workshop aimed at the digitalisation of campus, syllabus and system of education. The workshop was part of the Faculty Research Capacity Building (FCRB) of the UGC STRIDE (Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India's Developing Economy) project component 1.

Prof DK Verma gave an introduction of the university, its mandate, its journey from a National Institute in 1988 to the first Social Science University and the present state of digitalisation of the university. Speaking on the occasion, Banzal said that their organisation works in content delivery, digital networking of educational institutes and digitalisation of campuses in the whole country. He gave the example of National Medical College Network (NMCN) established by his organisation, in which 50 medical colleges of the country have been connected in such a manner that students of any of these colleges can listen to the lectures delivered by a professor of any of these colleges.

Campuses are also being converted into wifi enabled systems and Patna University has recently been made so. Same will be done at Ambedkar University also. He also spoke about Eduroam feature, by which 5000 colleges of about 100 countries including 300 colleges of India have been networked. Prof Verma talked about what the University wants from ERNET, following which Dr Shailendra Mani Tripathi proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee celebration of veterinary college organised in Mhow