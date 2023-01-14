Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee celebration of veterinary college organised in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College Mhow alumni have decided to donate Rs 31 lakh for the construction of a guest house in the college premises. This decision was announced by the alumni immediately after the alumni association president made an appeal for the construction of the guest house. Earlier, a series of cultural programmes were held on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college with solo and group performances of songs, dance and fold dances by former and current students of the college and teachers.

On the concluding day of the second day of the function, a video was screened by the alumni to relive their memories. Professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari, vice-chancellor, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur, Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, president, Veterinary Council of India, New Delhi, Dr B P Shukla, dean and Dr Hemant Kumar Mehta presented mementos to retired professors and alumni from first batch to 2021 who attended the function.

Vice Chancellor Dr Tiwari congratulated all colleagues for the successful event. The programme was coordinated by Dr Sandeep Nanavati and Dr Nidhi Srivastava. Dr RK Bagherwal gave the vote of thanks. This information was given by Dr R.K.Jain, the media in-charge of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.