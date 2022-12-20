Madhya Pradesh: Workers' indefinite strike continues, health services hit in Gandhwani

e-Paper Get App
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Medical services in all government-run sub-health centres in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district remain suspended, as the contract health workers have gone on an indefinite strike for the past four days demanding regularisation of contractual workers. The workers have said that the strike will continue till their demands are met.

A large number of contract health workers under Gandhwani tehsil launched an indefinite strike at community health centre, Gandhwani from December 17. Among their major demands are regularisation of National Health Mission (NHM) contract workers, rea-ppointment of NHM contract workers (who were expellled), restoration of the old pension scheme, regularisation of mid-level health provider, hike in salary like Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan states, equal pay for equal work and others. They have promised to return to duty as soon as their demands are met but till then they will continue their indefinite strike.  

The indefinite strike has prompted the relatives of many patients to move them to private hospitals. Departmental work has been disrupted due to their strike and increased pendency at the departmental-level. 

