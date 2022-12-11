e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Trader attacked, robbed of Rs 50k cash in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Trader attacked, robbed of Rs 50k cash in Gandhwani

They snatched his bag carrying Rs 50,000 cash and fled from the spot leaving behind one bike

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): In broad daylight, six armed miscreants attacked a trader and robbed him of Rs 50,000 at Gandhwani-Chikli road on Sunday.

Gandhwani police station has registered a case on the complaint of trader Kuldeep Rathore, who runs a cloth store in hat bazaar on Chikli road. The trader told police that the incident took place around 11 am on Sunday when six masked miscreants on two motorcycles intercepted him and attacked him with some sharp-edged weapon.

They snatched his bag carrying Rs 50,000 cash and fled from the spot leaving behind one bike. The trader sustained injury on neck while resisting the miscreants when they tried to snatch his bag. The trader tried to chase them but because of the injury he gave in. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bike used in the incident was stolen from Badnawar.Further investigations are underway.

article-image

