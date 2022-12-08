Madhya Pradesh: Rickety school building prevents kids from returning to class in Gandhwani

FP Photo |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated building of primary school in Kosdana village under Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district is preventing students from attending classes though the school has shifted to offline mode. About 75 children from the village are forced to study in a partially damaged building that may collapse any time. Repeated pleas of the villagers to authorities concerned to repair the school building have fallen on deaf ears. The building has developed cracks at several places. Plaster has worn off while walls are crumbling at many places. As the building is damaged, the education department officials issued order to conduct classes outside the school to prevent mishap. Authorities also decided to set up the school in the additional room in front of hostel building. However, no permanent arrangements have been made for the school building so far. //Built in 1960 Kailash, one of the villagers from Kosdana village, said the building of the primary school was built in 1960.

He added that the doors and windows were changed many times but that didn’t solve the problem. Even the teachers got it repaired once but its condition didn’t improve. “At present, the condition of the building is very bad,” Kailash said. When contacted, Gandhwani block education officer Anil Vyas said that education department would hold a meeting shortly to discuss dilapidated condition of the primary and secondary school buildings. At the meeting, proposals for all the buildings will be prepared and sent to senior officials.