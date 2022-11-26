Madhya Pradesh: Four held for looting Rs 1.7L from grocer in Gandhwani

Representative Image |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani cops succeed in nabbing four persons accused of looting 1. 7 lakh rupees from a grocery shop owner. According to information, grocer Nitesh Jain, a resident of Gandhwani was returning home from Jirabad on his motorcycle around 8:00 pm on November 12 carrying cash along with his bank's passbook when the loot took place.

To trace them, a team of police officers was constituted by the Gandhwani police station in-charge Devendra Patidari Ramsingh Rathore under the guidance of Manawar SDOP Dheeraj Babbar, Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh, and ASP Devendra Patidar. The team caught all four accused through electronic evidence on November 25. Arrested miscreants include a minor boy. The other miscreants are Kamal son of Magansingh Dodwen (22), Govind son of Laxman Gaman (24), and Vijay son of Kailash Ningwal, residents of Dhar.

About 1. 31 lakh rupees, including a passbook, and a motorcycle used in a robbery has been confiscated from them. The remaining amount was spent by the accused. This commendable work has been achieved by station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore, deputy inspector Nihal Singh Dandotia, and other officials informed station in charge Ramsingh Rathore.