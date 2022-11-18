Gandhwani: Nal Jal Yojana worth Rs 15 crore approved

Representative Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Rs 15. 71 crores have been approved by the state government under the Nal Jal Yojana. The mentioned amount was sanctioned after endless efforts made by Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar. This will benefit the 16 villages including Satumri, Kota, Garwal, Balwari Khurd, Bildari, Jhegda, Malhera and others under the MLA constituency. Through this, the women of the tribal community will not have to travel far in search of water as taps with continuous flow of drinking water will be installed in their homes, MLA Singhar said. According to the MLA, he always works for the upliftment of tribal people. Soon, he will also install the Nal Jal taps in the remaining villages of the constituency.