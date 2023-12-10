Madhya Pradesh: Work On Promotion List Of Teachers Picks Pace |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The long-standing issue of the promotion list of approximately 1,500 teachers in Dhar district has seen a ray of hope. In a recent update, assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla clarified that the promotion list was progressing diligently until the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in view of the recently concluded assembly elections, causing a temporary hiatus.

With the lifting of the poll code, efforts to finalise the list have resumed. Primary teachers can anticipate the release of the list in the near future, bringing relief to the prolonged predicament.

The promotion, pending for over a year, became a cause of financial strain for the primary educators. Multiple teachers’ organisations voiced their concerns and submitted a memorandum to the assistant commissioner, demanding swift release of the list.

As per the government regulations, primary teachers are entitled to upgraded pay scales on completion of 12 and 24 years of service. Remarkably, despite meeting the service criteria in 2022, the promotion list remained stagnant, causing financial losses of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 per month for each primary teacher.

Shukla, who initiated earnest efforts on the promotion list in September and October 2023, faced a setback due to clerical errors. The initial list, released belatedly, omitted over 1,000 eligible primary teachers, prompting Free Press to highlight the issue on September 1 and October 4.

This resulted in considerable controversy within the Tribal Affairs department, requiring the assistant commissioner to address the concerns before collector Priyank Mishra.