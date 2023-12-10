Madhya Pradesh: Enthralling Programme Marks ‘Gaurav Diwas’ | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An enthralling cultural programme marked the Mandsaur Pride Day ‘Gaurav Diwas’ at the statue of Emperor Yashodharman located near Telia Pond.

Former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, HUDCO director Banshilal Gurjar, Mayor Ramadevi Gurjar and public representatives of the municipality lit lamps in front of the statue of Emperor Yashodharman and paid their tributes.

Various artists presented enchanting theatre, song dance and poetry performances during the cultural programme. Addressing the event, Sisodia said that the tradition of celebrating Pride Day was started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while Gurjar shed light on the history of Mandsaur and Emperor Yashodharman.

Citizens in overwhelming numbers also participated in the event. Towards the end of the programme, the municipality heartily congratulated people for working towards enhancing the pride of the town.

Man Steals Mobile At Jewellery

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A youth made away with a mobile phone from a customer's pocket at a jewellery in Alot on Saturday. The whole incident was captured in CCTV installed at the jewellery.

The incident was reported from a jewellery at Richha village under Alot town of Ratlam district. The footage revealed that the unidentified youth made away with the mobile phone from the customer's (Priya Kanwar) pocket and concealed it in his own.

According to the shop owner, the youth had entered the store attempting to sell a silver chain without a bill. Upon refusal, he kept the chain in his pocket while stealing the mobile phone.

The police were promptly informed. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprit. Police have been examining CCTV footage to track down the thief. Further probe is underway.

The incident has sparked concern among locals and highlighted the need for heightened vigilance, prompting calls for increased security measures in commercial establishments to prevent such audacious thefts.