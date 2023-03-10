Madhya Pradesh: Women’s Day celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Women’s Day was celebrated enthusiastically at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow on Thursday. The chief guest on this occasion was Sonila Bhatia, corporator from Ward No 45 Indore and Isias ma’am former HM Kendriya vidyalaya sangathan.

Principal Puja Shrivastava felicitated these women achievers. All the female employees of the school were felicitated by male the staff. The programme included melodious songs and inspiring speeches highlighting the role of women in today’s progressive world.

Chief guest Bhatia addressed the gathering and asked women to identify their potential. Principal Ms Puja Shrivastava said that men and women must co-operate and support each other to make this world a better place to live.

Maheshwari Mahila Mandal new executive formed

Maheshwari Mahila Mandal Mhow session 2023 new executive election was completed with everyone's consent President Swati Sharda, vice president Kiran Maheshwari, co-secretary Ramila Malani, publicity minister Shakuntala ji, Kanta Sodani, Shakuntala Dholi, Kanta ji Sodani were elected. Along with this, an executive committee of 10 members was also formed. In the meeting, the women also organised the Faag festival.