Madhya Pradesh: 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' held in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To commence the festival of colours, a 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' was held in Mhow on Tuesday. After Holika Dahan on Monday night, on Tuesday people celebrated the festival of Dhulendi by smearing gulal on each other. This time, less water was used but herbal colours and flowers were used in large quantities.

After this, a massive 'Gopal Ji Ki Faag Yatra' started from the historical Lord Gopal Mandir in the town. In this Yatra, a group of tribals was dancing enthusiastically to religious songs. Hymns by Pandit Vipul Sharma were the centre of attraction. The Yatra was welcomed with flowers at many places in the city. This yatra went on for three hours.

This time Holika Dahan was done at 85 places in the town that started on Monday evening and continued till Tuesday morning. The main Holika was burnt at Moti Chowk on Tuesday around 5.15 am. In particular, the kirtan troupe of the ISKCON temple also danced during the yatra.

