Madhya Pradesh: Women SHGs In Khandwa Strive For Financial Independence

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Women of Khandwa are reshaping their destinies through self-help groups (SHGs), steering towards financial independence. Notably, several groups are thriving by trading homemade delicacies such as papad, badi, and pickles, while others stand out for their cultivation of medicinal plants.

A remarkable example is the Krishi Namami Aajeevika Farmer Producer Company in Jalkuan village, Pandhana development block. This women-led company specialises in cultivating safflower, yielding a remarkable turnover of Rs 3 crore in just two years.

With a significant footprint on 125 acres of land, the company has not only generated substantial revenue but also employed 2,500 women. In addition to safflower, women are cultivating behra, collecting 70,000 kilograms of Nimboli. The company has strategically collaborated with Emami company to bolster its business ventures.

An exhibition showcasing the products of self-help groups, including Krishi Namami Aajeevika Farmers, was recently organised by Madhya Pradesh State Livelihood Mission.

This event featured 20 stalls displaying a diverse array of products, attracting not only the general public but also officials who actively purchased goods.

District panchayat CEO Shailendra Singh Solanki expressed the significance of the fair, which runs until January 10, in bridging the gap between women's self-help groups and the market system.

The fair offers a platform for the sale of locally sourced products, ranging from spices, edible oils, and pickles to medicinal items, organic goods, handicrafts, and apparel.

This endeavour strives to promote pure local produce and foster economic empowerment for women in the region.