MP: 500 Junior Docs Go On Strike At Jabalpur's Medical College, OPD Closed Closed On Jan 9 & 10

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over non-payment of stipend, nearly 500 junior doctors went on a strike at Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College on Tuesday. As a result, OPD services (Out-Patient Department) will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The protestors complained that they have not received stipends since last four months.

Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) President Chandrababu Rajak said that atleast 350 junior doctors and 150 interns have not received stipends since October. Many of them had to borrow money from friends or either ask from parents. "We are facing a financial problem. We have complained about the matter to our college dean several times, but no action has been taken."

JUDA President Rajak complained that no notice is ever paid to their problems. "We have to stage protests and take to streets to draw government's attention to their issues."

Junior doctors are working continuously but their honorarium is not being released. With 500 doctors on strike, health services remained affected at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

The protestors warned if the problem is not resolved and their payment is not released, they will intensify the movement. They have also threatened to stop the emergency services at the hospital from January 11.