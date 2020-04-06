Madhya Pradesh: Women self-help groups in Gandhwani make 35K masks in 13 days

Gandhwani: People are sharing the responsibility neck and neck with the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

A shining example of the people’s participation has come to fore from Gandhwani where 32 women of 11 self-help groups have stitched over 35,000 masks.

Under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, the initiative was undertaken by these women to help the people.

Mission coordinator Dadu Jhala informed that the women took just 13 days to ready the masks. He said that the masks will be distributed to 66 gram panchayats at a bare miminimum price cost, while the employees of janpad panchayat, tehsil office, women and child development department, police station, banks and health department will receive the masks for free. The masks are marked at Rs 5 each.

Jhala also appealed to the people to stay at home to stay safe. He urged them to wash hands at regular intervals and maintain social distancing.