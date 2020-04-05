Madhya Pradesh: No coronavirus screening, it’s just oral questioning in Damoh

BHOPAL: In a glaring violation of protocol, more than 70 labourers coming from Jabalpur in a bus to Damoh were screened orally by the medical team. Senior officials of administration admitted about the lapse later.

A bus full of labourers arrived in Damoh on Saturday. As the bus reached, Jabalpur-Damoh bypass it was stopped by the health team at Marutaal check post for the medical screening of migrant workers.

The medical team led by Ayush Dr BM Gautam conducted the screening test- but without any equipment. The labourers stood in a row and doctor asked them some simple questions.

Are you feeling feverish? Headache? Do you have sore throat? All the labourers reply in negative and they are allowed to go further. This is how the screening was done at Jabalpur-Damoh bypass.

Health worker Arvind Gupta assisted Dr Gautam with writing details of the labourers- completing the paper formalities.

When asked, Dr Gautam said that his team was not provided any kit or equipment. ‘I have been approaching the health control room but could not get the equipment, what can I do?’ said Gautam.

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Tulsa Thakur denied Dr Gautma’s allegations and said that there were enough equipment and kits in the district. ‘There are enough equipment and kits, I think that the doctor might have forgotten it before going on duty,’ she added.

But amidst allegations and counter allegations- this is for sure that more than 70 migrant labourers who were returning back were not screened. If any of them proves to be corona positive later, it isn’t hard to imagine how many people he could have infected before reaching his home.

Corona makes inroads into villages

According to an estimate, about five lakh migrant workers have come back to Madhya Pradesh after the corona outbreak. Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Jhabua have emerged as major points from where workers are entering from other states.

Now reports emanating from rural areas now demonstrate that corona has entered villages as well. Three persons were found positive in Sendhwa of Barwani district on Sunday. About half a dozen people are under observation in Alirajpur district

Some of the positive cases reported from Morena district also came from the adjoining villages. Some of the cases from Indore had arrived from adjoining Betma. This all had added to existing worries of administration.